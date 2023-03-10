ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $15,138.50 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $15,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,284,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 38,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShotSpotter Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.