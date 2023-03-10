ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $11,634.66 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $11,634.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 467 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $15,270.90.

ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 38,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $423.95 million, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

