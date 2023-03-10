Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $8.34. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 684,209 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 324,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $20,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.