Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.3 %
Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $31.67.
Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
