Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 222.6% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.3 %

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Siemens Healthineers

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.