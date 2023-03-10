Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

