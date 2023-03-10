Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Sight Sciences Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
