Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

