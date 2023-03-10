Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $36.24 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

