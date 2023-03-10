Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $112,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

