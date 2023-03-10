Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $632,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

