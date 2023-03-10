Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $74,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $82.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

