Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $87,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

