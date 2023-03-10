Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 2,038 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.