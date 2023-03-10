Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 196,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
