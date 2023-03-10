Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

