Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
About Silver One Resources
