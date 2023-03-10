Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. 142,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,081,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

