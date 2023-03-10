Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sims Price Performance

Sims stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sims has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.99.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sims Company Profile

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sims in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

