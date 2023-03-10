SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Tops $405.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $405.00 million and $195.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00034950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003160 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32337086 USD and is down -11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $168,017,770.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

