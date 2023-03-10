Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.75 target price on the stock.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.54.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
Featured Articles
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.