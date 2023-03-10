SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $3,276,259.80 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 228,470 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $3,276,259.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,345,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,758,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SKYT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 202,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

