Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.94. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$31.28. The company has a market cap of C$879.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7565789 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

