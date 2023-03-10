SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE SM opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

