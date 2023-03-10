SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMCAY opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

