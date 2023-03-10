Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.8 %
SWBI stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands
In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
