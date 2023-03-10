SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.38.

TSE:SNC opened at C$31.47 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$33.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

