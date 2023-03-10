Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

GLE opened at €26.73 ($28.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.00. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($44.55) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($55.60).

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

