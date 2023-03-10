Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

GLE opened at €26.73 ($28.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.00. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($44.55) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($55.60).

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.