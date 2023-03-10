Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Shares Down 0.7%

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$244.00 and last traded at C$244.00. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$245.80.

Sofina Société Anonyme Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$199.75.

Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile



Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

Further Reading

