SOMESING Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $46.67 million and $1.64 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,111,720 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

