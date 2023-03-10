Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $57.56 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

