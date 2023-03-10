Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 146.4% in February

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Stock Down 0.7 %

SONVY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 15,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,792. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.