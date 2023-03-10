Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Sony Group worth $56,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

