Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 167167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

