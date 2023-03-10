Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issues Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 6.4 %

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83.

SOVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,083,304.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $135,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,515,373 shares in the company, valued at $34,083,304.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $112,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,215.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

