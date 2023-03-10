Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 13,377 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.20. 7,691,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,415. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.