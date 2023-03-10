Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,346 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $76.66 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.