Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $20.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,153,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,549. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.58. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

