Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 376,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,542. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

