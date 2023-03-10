SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXXF remained flat at $8.00 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

