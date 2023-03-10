SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXXF remained flat at $8.00 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
