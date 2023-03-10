Spectris (LON:SXS) Given New GBX 3,870 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,470 ($41.73) to GBX 3,870 ($46.54) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($44.11).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Down 2.0 %

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,527.35 ($42.42) on Monday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,446 ($29.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,652 ($43.92). The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,394.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,069.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Spectris Increases Dividend

About Spectris

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,075.47%.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.