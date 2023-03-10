Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.35. 34,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.26. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$50.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.33.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

