Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

