Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,556. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

