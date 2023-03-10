Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.80 million. Spire Global also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.
Spire Global Stock Down 11.2 %
Shares of SPIR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
