Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

