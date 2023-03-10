Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) COO Purchases $25,625.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) COO Michael W. Wallace bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.68%.

SPOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spok by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

