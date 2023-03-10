SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $0.58. SRAX shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,825,001 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on SRAX from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

SRAX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

SRAX ( NASDAQ:SRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company, which unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. It provides tools which enhance communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors. The company operates through the Sequire and LD Micro business units. Sequire is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based platform, which allows issuers to track their shareholders’ behaviors and trends and use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

