SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1195398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Specifically, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

See Also

