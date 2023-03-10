Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.