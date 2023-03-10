Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.53. 2,482,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,949. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

