State Street Corp Has $23.18 Billion Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. State Street Corp owned about 5.43% of Johnson & Johnson worth $23,178,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after buying an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.51. 2,404,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

