State Street Corp Has $4.40 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,359,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,399,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

INTU traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.71. The company had a trading volume of 944,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,364. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

